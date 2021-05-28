MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies were finishing up training in Milwaukee when they woke up to an uninvited visitor.
Deputies Pesola, Vander Ark and Grant were finishing up a week of Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor training in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when the Airbnb they were staying in was broken into.
A TikTok video shared to the @sheriffk9misty account documented the event, deputies explaining they were staying in an Airbnb in downtown Milwaukee when at about 2:30 am one of them heard some noises upstairs.
Initially, it was thought it was one of the deputies in the house, however, later they discovered a door to the house was open.
Two of the deputies searched the house and found a man lying in a bed.
“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin loaded with cops,” one deputy said. “He woke up in handcuffs.”
After calling the Milwaukee Police Department the man was taken away and the deputies left for training.
