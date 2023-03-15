UPDATE:
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports Talon Redhawk Springer has been found and returned home safe.
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who was last seen in the area of Highway 2 west in Kila.
According to the sheriff’s office, Talon Redhawk Springer was last seen on foot, possibly heading towards Kalispell or Eureka on March 13.
Talon was wearing a green shirt, camouflage pants, a camouflage sweatshirt and a dark brown camouflage backpack. He is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has buzz-cut dirty blond hair and green eyes.
Talon also requires medication that he reportedly does not have on him.
If you have information, you are asked to call the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-2610.
