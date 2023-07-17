Kalispell, Mont. - Over the weekend, Flathead County Sherriff's Office reported a total of 528 calls came in for county response.
This equates to roughly seven calls per hour. The weekend of July 14 through July 16 in Flathead County was hot and busy. 88 of the calls for service came from the Under the Big Sky Festival, including medical requests, according to the Flathead County Sherriff's Office's facebook post.
The Sherriff's Office is giving a big thanks to the Sherriff's posse for volunteering and to all the patrons of the event for staying hydrated throughout the weekend.
