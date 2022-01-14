KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department will no longer be administering COVID vaccines at the Flathead County Fairgrounds after Feb. 1.
However, FCCHD said in a release they will still be offering the vaccine by appointment at their immunization clinic. Additionally, local pharmacies, healthcare providers and pop-up clinics will also still be offering vaccines.
“There are still several mass vaccine clinics occurring over the course of this month and we are welcoming walk-ins and appointments. We encourage individuals to come receive their vaccine if they have not already done so,” FCCHD Health Officer Joe Russell said in the release. “We would also like to thank all of our staff and volunteers who worked to make these clinics a success.”
