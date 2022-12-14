Flathead County, Two Bear Air searching for overdue snowmobiler in Canyon Creek Rd. area

WHITEFISH, Mont. - Search and rescue teams are searching for a missing and overdue snowmobiler in the area of Canyon Creek Road on the back side of Big Mountain.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Charles Kind was anticipated to return from snowmobiling Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m., but he did not return.
His vehicle and trailer were located in the Canyon Creek parking lot.
Kind is described as wearing mostly all black bibs, jacket ad helmet with no backpack, and his snowmobile is described as a 2023 blue and black Arctic Cat Blast.
Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Flathead and North Valley Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air are searching for Kind.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flathead County dispatch center at 406-758-5610, option 1.
