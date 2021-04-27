Flathead County woman charged for vandalizing public property

KALISPELL, Mont. - A woman was charged for vandalizing public property at numerous locations throughout Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Tuesday.
A release from FWP said they started investigating densely spray painted restrooms, trees and rocks that all shared similar markings--costing several thousands of dollars total in damages.
FWP said they identified the vandalized property at the following fishing access sites:
- Pressentine
- Old Steel Bridge
- Woods Bay
- Kokanee Bend
- McWenneger Slough in the Flathead Valley
- Widow Coulee north of Great Falls
FWP said in their release wardens identified Sierra Kay Fischer of Flathead County as a possible suspect after investigation. Wardens received a warrant to search Fischer's home and, according to FWP's release, Fischer escaped out the back window before she was arrested.
Fischer was charged with felony criminal mischief in March.
People are encouraged to report any criminal information regarding fish and wildlife resources and FWP property at 1-800-TIPMONT (1-800-847-6668). Reporters are allowed to stay anonymous and may receive a reward up to $1,000 in return for information that leads to conviction.