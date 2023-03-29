MARION, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information after a man was killed in Marion.
According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement responded to a shooting Tuesday around 10:40 pm in Marion, with one man later reported deceased.
The sheriff’s office reports the parties involved have been interviewed by detectives and at this time, nobody has been taken into custody.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 406-758-5600 or TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
