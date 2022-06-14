Press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office:

Recent rainfall has contributed to high water levels on major rivers in the Flathead Valley, creating potential flooding conditions throughout lower elevation areas. By Tuesday, June 21st Flathead River levels are currently projecting at 16.37 feet.

Flathead County encourages a precautionary evacuation of individuals residing in any low-lying areas throughout the county. Emergency personnel will provide as much assistance as possible to help in pre- evacuation efforts. However, due to rapidly changing conditions, large geographic size of the evacuation areas, and limited staff resources, emergency personnel may be unable to reach everyone. As such, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remain diligent and assess for high water levels and potentially dangerous situations. Individuals can monitor water conditions on the National Weather Service.

“High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris,” said Brian Heino, Flathead County Sheriff. “Residents need to stay aware of current weather conditions and avoid low elevation areas when possible. Emergency staff are working to provide information as it becomes available. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”

Information about flooding may change rapidly. For the most current information, please visit the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.