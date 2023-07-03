Kalispell, Mont. - Montana’s first and only Alpine Coaster is officially open on Flathead lake.
Located in Lakeside, Montana, a short distance from Kalispell, Whitefish, and Glacier National Park, the coaster is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM or later, and open on Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM.
An alpine coaster is an amusing, recreational ride which uses a sled or cart to glide down a track built onto a side of a hill, with minimal design, surrounded by nature.
According to the website, a single ride for an adult, defined as 56" tall and 13-years-old and older, costs $18. A single ride for a child, between 38" and 55" tall and between three to 12 years old, is $13, and the child is required to be with a "driver" 16 years old or older.
A three-pack deal is available for buy two tickets, get one free. Tickets can not be shared, and tickets are good for seven days from the date of purchase. No refunds are offered if tickets are lost or stolen.
There is a 10% off Military and Local discount if you show valid ID.
More information is available at their website.
