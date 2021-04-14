A controversial proposal to rezone an area near Flathead Lake for outdoor commercial use was opposed by the Lake County Planning Board Wednesday night.
The applicants requesting the rezoning, Torsten and Jessica Wedel, spoke publicly for the first time. They said after living in Montana for years they have noticed there is very limited public access around Flathead Lake and they want to create more activities for families to do.
"During peak tourist season those public areas are hard to access unless one shows up very early in the morning. during our visits we have noticed long lines at restaurants and other business and it became obvious the need for other things to do. With rising tourist numbers, it becomes clear there is a need to manage visitation by providing more activities so that everyone can have an enjoyable experience with minimal environmental impact." Jessica Wedel said.
After the Wedel's finished their presentation, the board opened the floor for public comment every single person, except one, who spoke during the meeting came forward saying they are "vehemently opposed" to the changes. Over two hours of public comment later many neighbors made the same arguments to the board that have already been circulating around social media for the last week.
"I bought my house here last September and i bought it for the exact opposite reason of what the planning board is considering today, I want a quiet lifestyle and a nice private neighborhood to retire in," Upper West Shore resident Steve Arcana said.
"It is important that we address the safety issues if this zoning is passed it will impact the already heavy and dangerous traffic in this area," resident Janie Lewer said.
"This rezoning would be opening the flood gates for future developers to come in and destroy the quiet, peaceful, and naturally beautiful area that I have chosen to come to and live in," Flathead resident Mike Naff said.
Lake County Planning Board made the recommendation for the county commissioners to deny the rezoning application at their next meeting in May.