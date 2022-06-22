Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...including At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flathead River At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM MDT Wednesday, June 22 the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage through the weekend. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Montana... Swan River Near Bigfork affecting Missoula, Lake and Flathead Counties. .The combination of high lake levels and increased flow from the Swan River will continue to cause flooding of docks and unpredictable boating conditions in Bigfork Bay. Flooding of low lying areas near the river is expected. For the Swan River...including Near Bigfork and Bigfork Bay... elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 1100 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Swan River Near Bigfork and Bigfork Bay. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Flooding affects low lying areas adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Saturday, June 25th. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&