COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - With Flathead County has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding they're anticipating over the coming days.

Their office of emergency services is currently working with incident command teams to work on recovery efforts due to the high flood waters they're seeing. Evacuations have been lifted for Lake Drive and Bailey Lake area as well as on Rabe Road in Columbia Falls and Blankership Road.

The sheriff's office issued evacuations and closures due to flooding. As of

Thursday, evacuations are issued for Leisure Road in Kalispell and for North Hilltop in Columbia Falls due to poor road conditions.

Road closures are also in effect for Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell as well as the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie and Graves Creek Road.

All main access roads towards the Stillwater Forest are also closed from the upper whitefish and from the Marston Road Point in Stryker. Flathead County Emergency Services and public works are working to build an alternative route for residents to access those areas.

The Red Cross has also set up an emergency shelter at Columbia Falls High School for those impacted by these evacuation orders.

For flood prevention Flathead County Sheriff's Office provides sandbags and fill stations

These include:

- The Columbia Falls City Shop

- Applies Materials parking lot

- Echo Lake Fire Station

And for those in whitefish bags will be available on the corner of Railway Street and Columbia Avenue. The county has opened an information hotline for community members it's that number on your screen for the updates for evacuation and closure notices.