KALISPELL, Mont. - The Montana Athletes in Service Award through Montana Campus Compact has been given to Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) student Isabel Kerst.
Kerst is a sophomore in nursing at the FVCC and is on the college’s Logger Sports team.
FVCC Logger Sports coach, Annie Beall, nominated Kerst for the award.
According to the college, Kerst volunteers with Promise Clubs where she serves meals, plays games, and does activities with special needs members of the community.
She also serves with Camp Promise, an overnight summer camp for special needs people as well as with Evergreen Community Meal & Feeding the Flathead, making and serving meals to the homeless community.
“I love caring for people. That is the reason I am going into nursing. No matter what someone has been through, I want to be there to love and support them and I can do that through Camp Promise, Promise Clubs, and Feeding the Flathead. Putting a smile on people’s faces gives me some of the greatest joy in my life,” says Kerst.
One student-athlete from each Montana Campus Compact Affiliate Campus is recognized for their efforts in serving the community while pursuing a college degree or certificates while participating in a sport.
“My intention in serving has never been to bring attention to myself. If people didn’t remember it was me who did the work, I wouldn’t care. However, I want to make an impact. I want to make people feel loved and cared for. I want to share my passion with others so that they can carry it on after me. I want the often-forgotten people of our community to never doubt whether they matter, and my way of doing that is to serve them through the volunteering I do,” says Kerst.