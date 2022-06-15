KALISPELL, Mont. - Forest users are being urged to use caution as heavy rain and late spring snowmelt are causing water levels to rise and soils to saturate across the Flathead National Forest.

As access across the forest increases, road damage is being discovered, and forest crews are surveying the forest to identify these situations and respond accordingly the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

A rockslide and unstable slump area has caused the Forest Service to close the West-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road (FS Road 895), between Mazie Creek Road #5326 and Graves Creek Road #897 for public safety.

The closure is along the north shore of Graves Bay, between mile markers 29.7 and 33.4, and is anticipated to be in effect until Aug. 30, but will be lifted sooner if conditions allow the USDA reports.

At this time, Mazie Creek Road #5326 is planned to open as scheduled on July 1.

Those accessing Graves Creek Road #897, Graves Creek Campground and Handkerchief Lake Campground need to use the East-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road and drive around the reservoir.

The Blankenship Bridge area closure is also being extended until water recedes, and an assessment of the area can be done.

“We encourage all forest users to contact a local forest service office to obtain current information about road and trail conditions, access, and ideas for alternate travel routes. Recreationists on or near rivers and streams should use extreme caution as water levels may fluctuate quickly,” Flathead National Forest Spokesperson Tami Mackenzie said.

You can find more information on temporary road restrictions, campgrounds and spring access on the Flathead National Forest website here, on Facebook here or by contacting the respective ranger district:

Hungry Horse/Glacier View at (406) 387-3800

Tally Lake at (406) 758-5204

Swan Lake at (406) 837-7500

Spotted Bear at (406) 758-5376 or (406) 387-3800.