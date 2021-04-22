KALISPELL, Mont. - A Forest Service law enforcement officer was seriously injured while he was working and training his government horse Thursday, April 15.
According to a release from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office, Forest Service LEO Jack Dittmann got severe internal injuries and an open book fractured pelvis.
Dittman was brought to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center for stabilization and then was brought to a level one trauma facility at Harborview Hospital in Seattle.
"Life and health are fragile elements. One day we are running 2-miles for PT, and swinging a leg up on a young horse, the next we are struggling to swing our legs in and out of bed," Dittmann said in the release. "Hold your loved ones close, let them know what they mean to you and how grateful you are to have them along with you on this ride."
FCSO said Dittmann will need additional treatment and his family will need to be with him in Seattle for the next month. Dittmann and his family are accepting financial donations through Venmo with the username @Jakie-Dittmann. In addition, they are accepting donations through checks and cards delivered to the address 295 Kara Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901.
