WHITE FISH, Mont. - A group of people were rescued after falling through the ice at Lower Stillwater Lake earlier this week.
On Wednesday, Whitefish firefighters rescued four people with the help of ALERT, Two Bear Air Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, Three Rivers EMS, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 1) and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
People are being warned of thin ice on Flathead County lakes this time of year.
