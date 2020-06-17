A four-day testing series kicked off in the Mission Valley in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19.
Dozens of cars patiently waited in line at the Arlee Celebration Grounds to get a swab up their nose on Wednesday morning around 10:00 a.m.
"It's being touted as the largest mass testing series in the state of Montana. We want to test upwards of 4,000 people," Greg Gould the Chief of Operations for the Lake County- CSKT Unified Command Center said.
Victor Charlo, a Mission Valley resident, was one of the first to get tested on site on Wednesday.
"I thought I better just do it just in case, you never know," Charlo said.
While he doesn't feel any symptoms of cough, fever or shortness or breath, he is concerned about the handful of positive covid-19 cases in the Mission Valley.
"I want my neighbors to come out and get checked too if they can," Charlo said.
Gould said the testing series starts in Arlee, and is going mobile the following three days.
"Thursday we'll be at Pablo at the Salish-Kootenai College campus. Friday we'll be at Polson High School [parking lot]. Saturday we'll finish off at the Elmo Powwow Grounds."
Testing at these sites will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The four-day testing series is part of Governor Steve Bullock's goal to test 60,000 Montanans a month.
Gould said the first 250 people to get tested at the four sites will get a $20 gift certificate to different businesses in the area. There is also the potential for winning a 500 dollar grand prize.
Results are expected to come in a week.