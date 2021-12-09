KALISPELL, Mont. - Although some ski areas around Montana haven’t been able to open for the season just yet, the Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center is giving a warning to skiers about shooting cracks as many look forward to skiing this season.
Shooting cracks are a sign of instability in the snowpack and often show the transition of low-density surface snow into a consolidating slab Avalanche Canada reports.
The Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center says if you see shooting cracks to check for slabs more than eight inches thick and terrain traps below you.