KALISPELL, Mont. - Non-stop service between Kalispell and Denver has been announced.
Frontier Airlines announced the service will be three nights a week.
“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop flights between Kalispell and Denver,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “With this new service, travelers now have an affordable and convenient option to visit Glacier National Park and the Canadian Rockies, while residents can easily fly to Denver and the many connecting destinations beyond. We look forward to continuing to build on our outstanding relationship with Glacier Park International Airport officials and the northwest Montana community.”
"This new route to Denver is a welcome addition to Glacier Park International Airport," Rob Ratkowski, GPIA director said. "We look forward to working with Frontier Airlines to connect visitors with our beautiful state and provide Montanans with greater access to more of the country."