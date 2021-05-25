Many people have already dusted off their boats and are headed to the water but Fish Wildlife and Parks wants to remind folks they can help prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels this season.
So far this year, 21 boats coming into Montana have been found to have either zebra or quagga mussels hidden on the vessel.
"It is a pretty high number for this point of the season but we are also seeing more traffic and an earlier start to the recreation season in general," Fish Wildlife and Parks Information and Education Manager Vivaca Crowser said.
And when a mussel is found, the decontamination process starts.
"Its a really thorough cleaning, lots of hot water and scrapping," Crowser said, "It takes a while but its an important piece before the vessel is cleared to move on to its final destination and if its going to another state then we notify folks in that state."
FWP says the best way to prevent the spread of invasive species is to follow these steps. First, clean off you boat after it leaves the water. Drain any standing water. Finally, dry off the boat before heading to your next destination.
So far FWP has been successful at stopping mussels from contaminating Montana's waters.
"We have been really fortunate to prevent major issues here in Montana there have been a few that we have caught early and have been able to prevent and we hope to keep it that way," Crowser said.
So no matter what type of boat you are carrying, motor, kayak, or canoe, you must stop when you passing an inspection station. If you are caught passing an inspection site you could face fines up to $500.