KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting donations of fruit at its Kalispell office the week of September 20 to help reduce bear attractants while also supporting the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone.
Donations of fruit can be dropped off at the FWP Region 1 office, 490 North Meridian, starting Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can drop off domestic apples, plums, pears and other domestic fruit from their properties. The fruit donations will help keep wild bears out of trouble by removing food attractants and help feed the bears at the West Yellowstone facility that were removed from the wild due to being food conditioned.
Bears that gain rewards from human food sources, such as garbage and domestic fruit, can become food conditioned, which means they lose their natural foraging ability and pose an increased risk to human safety. Food rewards can also lead wildlife to become habituated to people, another increased risk to human safety. Both food conditioning and habituation often lead to euthanizing an animal for safety reasons.
Please report conflicts to one of the nearest FWP bear management specialists in your area. For a list of specialists, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear/contact. To report grizzly bear activity in Flathead County, call FWP bear management specialists at (406) 250-1265. To report black bear and mountain lion activity in Flathead County, call (406) 250-0062. To report bear activity in Sanders and Lincoln counties, call (406) 291-1320.
For more information on being safe around bears, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear.