KALISPELL, Mont. - The Somers Beach property on the northwest shore of Flathead Lake has been acquired by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), who has plans to add it to Montana’s state park system.
For many years, the previous owners, the Sliter family, allowed public access to the property, and FWP says its designation as a state park will perpetuate public enjoyment and access into the future.
FWP is working on a long-term vision and development plan of the park that will include extensive public involvement, and while that comprehensive process is expected to take several months, FWP is starting with an interim plan to address immediate needs for public safety, sanitation and parking.
Proposed amenities are outlined in a draft environmental assessment that is available on FWP’s website here, and it is open to public input through Nov. 6.
A public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 6:00 pm via Zoom. Information for the meeting will be posted online here.
Written comments can be mailed to: Somers Beach Acquisition EA; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; 490 N. Meridian Road; Kalispell, MT 59901 or sent by e-mail to: Stevie Burton at Stevie.Burton@mt.gov.
The public is being asked to recreate responsibly at the property and to follow all day-use rules – No camping or campfires; Leave No Trace; and Pack It In, Pack it Out etiquette – while also respecting neighboring private property.
"For more than a decade, we have worked with the Sliter family with a shared goal to find a conservation outcome for this special property and expand much needed outdoor recreation opportunities along the north shore of Flathead Lake," said Paul Travis of Flathead Land Trust. "We are beyond excited that it is now a new Montana State Park and give a big thank you to the Sliter family, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and all donors and partners who helped make it happen."