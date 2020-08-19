If you want more public access to Flathead Lake, your wish might come true. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks are proposing a new state park on the north shore of the lake.
The proposal includes buying 106 acres of land just west of Somers Montana, known by locals as Somers Beach.
From lake access, to wide open spaces, and even wetland conservation. Somers Beach used to be a hidden gem known only to its owners and the neighbors surrounding it.
"The site has transitioned quite a bit over the years," Land Owner Andrea Goudge said, "with additional unintentional access sites, the area is seeing a lot more traffic so the beach has really changed here at Somers."
While this beach has been private property for a long time, over the years the public has found a way to the lake front by a worn down foot path. That is part of the reason the family decided to start the discussion to sell this land to Fish Wildlife and Parks.
"This a really neat and rare opportunity to gain public access on one of Montana's most popular destinations, Flathead Lake," FWP Education Program Manager Dillon Tabish said.
The lake has 185 miles of shoreline yet there are less than 20 public access points to the water.
"There is a high demand for access and recreational opportunities along Flathead Lake and this is a request for us to ask the public 'do you want us to purchase this property?" Tabish said.
FWP has opened up the decision to the public and will be taking comments until September 12. Comments can be mailed to:
Somers Beach Acquisition EA
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
490 N. Meridian Road
Kalispell, MT 59901
Or sent by e-mail to: Stevie Burton at Stevie.Burton@mt.gov.
The owners of the land are excited to hear what the community has to say about this project, but they already know what they want to see.
"This area is a gem, so it really should be in the hands of a government entity who can manage it appropriately for the type of access that it sees," Goudge said.
The owners hope to see more families out enjoying Somers Beach along side them.
"When we spent time out here at Somers Beach as a family we realized we are also members of the public so as a state park our family will get to enjoy this property for generations to come as well," Goudge said.
If FWP does purchase the land funds for the project will come from federal oil and gas leasing royalties and state parks earned revenue.