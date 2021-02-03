KALISPELL - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Wednesday they are raising the cash reward for information surrounding the two grizzly bear deaths near Bigfork in November 2020.
The reward is now worth $6,750 after anonymous contributors donated $5,750 for information that leads to a conviction.
Wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of an adult female grizzly and a grizzly cub found on Bear Creek Road near Montana Highway 83 on Nov. 9.
FWP asks anyone with information to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) or warden Justin Slobuszewski at 406-253-2934. Informers are allowed to stay anonymous.
Information leading to a conviction may qualify for the cash reward.