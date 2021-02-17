KALISPELL - The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Region one headquarters is temporarily closed after an electrical fire and power outage.
FWP Region 1 announced the temporary closure on their Facebook, saying they hope to reopen with normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 18.
