KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking applicants for a citizen work group to discuss motorized boat use on Lake Five in Flathead County.
In October 2022, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission received a petition from members of the public to restrict motorized use on Lake Five to a controlled no-wake speed.
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the commission chose not to initiate rule making on wake restrictions but rather have FWP facilitate a local work group tasked with developing a recommendation to address recreational boat use on Lake Five, which is located off U.S. Highway 2 near West Glacier.
The commission will consider the recommendation for possible rule making.
FWP is seeking 10 individuals who will collaborate with other work group members to develop a recommendation.
The group will consist of affected members of the public from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.
The tentative plan is to hold the group’s first meeting Aug. 24, and a subsequent meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.
For an application, visit FWP or email Dillon.Tabish@mt.gov.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m., Aug. 1, 2023.
Completed applications should be dropped off or mailed to FWP Lake Five Work Group, Attn: Dillon Tabish, 490 North Meridian, Kalispell, MT 59901, or emailed to Dillon.Tabish@mt.gov.
