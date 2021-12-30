KALISPELL, Mont. - Staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) went out on Flathead Lake to rescue a swan.
A report was received of a lethargic trumpeter swan that had not moved for a few days on the ice near Somers Bay on Flathead Lake.
FWP says two of its staff members, Jessy Coltrane and Wendy Cole, took to the lake with a kayak, life jacket and lots of rope.
Jessy managed to retrieve the swan with a net after skimming across about 150 feet of patchy ice.
The bird was hauled back to shore with the help of Wendy and Tanner Johnson, the resident who reported the incident.
According to FWP, the swan was taken to Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center, a wildlife rehab organization in Kalispell where extremely high levels of lead were identified in the swan.