FWP warns Flathead residents to keep food sources away from bears

KALISPELL - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is warning the Flathead community to remain "bear aware" and contain food sources as we head into winter and as bears prepare for hibernation.
FWP says in a release both black bears and grizzly bears regularly appear in higher and lower elevations in the fall season, mainly river corridors, to find food.
FWP has set up a Facebook page called "Flathead Fruit Gleaning", where community members can publish posts about fruit trees in the area and others can chime in stating interest in picking the fruit. The intention is to keep bears from becoming comfortable with accessing food near humans, FWP says.
Residents should keep a 100-yard distance from wildlife and attempt to deter them from their land by creating loud sounds. Those who own chickens or livestock should surround them with electric fencing or keep them in an enclosed building with a door, according to FWP.
Additionally, FWP is urging hunters to keep animal remains suitably stored, hanging at least 10-feet off the ground, within 4-feet of upstanding support and far from houses and garages.
Both hunters and recreators are advised to bring bear spray, know how to use it and remain in groups while creating sounds.
Report grizzly bear activity in the Flathead region to FWP bear management experts at (406) 250-1265. Report black bear and mountain lion activity in the Flathead region to (406) 250-0062), and (406) 291-1320 in the Cabin creek area.