UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 2:02 PM

People are being reminded by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office to not put themselves or children in danger as Geo Caches and augmented reality location-based games are directing people to areas affected by flooding.

"We strongly advise you not to place yourself and children in danger by breeching closures, and high water advisories to participate in these platforms," the sheriff's office said.

UPDATE: JUNE 20 AT 12:31 P.M.

All low lying areas of Lower Valley Area. South End of River Road, and low lying areas in Evergreen are now in pre-evacuation status.

An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for individuals impacted by evacuation orders.

UPDATE: JUNE 20 AT 10:34 A.M.

PRE EVACUATION NOTICE - 700 block of Wagner Lane north towards the rivers. Deputies will be conducting these notices.

An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for individuals impacted by evacuation orders.

Please contact the public information line with any questions. (406)-758-2111

UPDATE: JUNE 20 AT 10:28 A.M.

Flathead Lake is at full pool. We are seeing water backing up into the south valley area: Big Fork, Creston, Lower Valley and South Kalispell. Be aware of changing conditions. There will be an increase law enforcement presence in the area. We are asking residents to build a 24 hour kit, including non-perishable food and water. Store at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and each pet; to be prepared for potential conditions. Follow the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, listen to the local radio or television station for updates.

UPDATE, JUNE 17 AT 1:51 PM

Recent weather patterns have contributed to high water levels and potential flooding conditions in low-lying areas across Flathead Valley. High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris. As such, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services urge individuals to practice safety while recreating this Father’s Day weekend.

“The warm weather draws people outside, but it’s important to remember that the rivers are moving fast and carrying a lot of debris,” said Brian Heino, Flathead County Sheriff. “We encourage residents to make the safe choice and avoid recreating on the rivers until conditions improve.”

The following information regarding the flooding incident is current as of June 17, 2022 at 11:00AM.

Official evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

North Hill Top Road, Columbia Falls

Additional road closures remain in effect:

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

All main open roads that access the main block of Stillwater State Forest. This includes the Lower Whitefish Road accessed via East Lakeshore Dr. from Whitefish, Upper Whitefish Road accessed from Olney and the 900/Mount Marston Road accessed from Stryker, MT. This includes the Upper Whitefish Lake Campground.

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

Blankenship Road

Sand bag fill stations are available to the community in the following locations:

Columbia Falls City Shop, 700 9th Ave W

Applied Materials Parking Lot (Old Shopko)

Echo Lake Fire Hall, 735 Echo Lake Road

Whitefish – The Snow Lot. Corner of Railway Street and Columbia Ave

The Sheriff's Office has established an information line at 406-758-2111.

the most current source of information will continue to be the Flathead County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

June 15, 2022 Flathead County declared a state of emergency in response to anticipated and current flooding in Flathead County. In order to share information, communicate with the public, and coordinate any future response efforts, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services is working within Incident Command System (ICS) structure. Brian Heino, Sheriff of Flathead County, will serve as Incident Commander for the response.

To date, there is a pre-evacuation notice in place for low-lying areas across Flathead County.

Official evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

Blankenship Road from Blankenship Bridge to the North Fork Road

Additional road closures are also in effect:

North Hill Top Road in Columbia Falls (Open to resident traffic only)

From Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

7-mile Upper Whitefish/Stryker Road in the Stillwater State Forest

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

Due to the wide range of areas affected within the county, limited staff resources, and the quickly evolving situation, emergency personnel are unable to check the conditions of all roads, particularly in remote access areas. Individuals should remain diligent in assessing road conditions and should not drive into limited access areas if there is road damage.

Red Cross has set-up an emergency shelter at Columbia Falls High School for individuals impacted by evacuation orders. The Sheriff’s Office has established an information line at 406-758-2111. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the most current source of information will continue to be the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

“We are continually assessing the situation and issuing evacuations as conditions worsen,” said Brian Heino, Flathead County Sheriff. “We urge individuals to monitor water levels near them and avoid low-lying areas if at all possible. The safety of our community is our top priority.”