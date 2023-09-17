West Glacier, Mont. - Glacier National Park will host their annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program on October 14 from 11 AM to 3 PM near Lake McDonald Lodge.
"Participants should bring their own binoculars and be prepared to count Golden eagles on their annual migration south past Mount Brown," the release sent by Glacier National Park said.
The event aims to teach attendees how to properly identify and count migrating raptors, and park biologists, volunteers and Educators from Montana Wild Wings Recovery Center will answer questions about raptors' importance, the risks they face and why Glacier started the Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program.
The event begins at 11 AM at the Golden Eagle Interpretive sign near the parking lot of Jammer Joe's Restaurant in the area around Lake Mcdonald Lodge.
The Wild Wings educators will be on site with live raptors from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, providing an up-close look at some raptor species. Counting the raptors will resume for the final hour of the event ending at 3:00 PM.
Attendees are not asked to stay for the entire program.
Click here to read the rest of the information Glacier released about the event, its history and its context with the Mount Brown Hawks.
