Glacier National Park alerting of falling snowpack due to rising temperatures

The following is a Facebook page from Glacier National Park:
WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The intense, snowy winters of Logan Pass are iconic. Deep snowpack that lasts well into summer has both aesthetic and ecological value in Glacier. Rising temperatures from a disrupted climate have meant falling snowpack.
Over the past 80 years, western Montana and the Pacific Northwest have seen drastic declines in snowpack volume. Lower elevations especially have seen a decrease in snowpack since the 1950s. This trend is expected to continue unless climate change is swiftly addressed.
