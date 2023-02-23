WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park visitors will have a new online reservation system for 2023 wilderness camping permits on the Recreation.gov.

GNP announced in a release beginning March 15, 2023, park visitors may book wilderness camping reservations in advance on Recreation.gov.

Before this new feature, the park operated reservation permits under an extensive lottery process with Pay.gov and a unique computer application.

GNP said they are removing the old reservation permit system because the staff cannot give it the required maintenance any longer.

Until March 15, visitors may use the time to get used to using the Glacier National Park Wilderness Permits webpage.

Those trying to book a reservation are required to make an account on Recreation.gov.

GNP said they are urging backpackers to book a reservation early due to high demand--visit Recreation.gov.

Each reservation permit will only serve a maximum of four campers. Groups with five to eight campers will need two separate permits, and groups with nine to 12 will need three.

Groups greater than four campers will have to use the former reservation system on Pay.gov where park staff will place each group into a lottery. Reservation submission dates on Pay.gov will be happening March 1 from 12:01 am MST and close at 11:59 pm MST.

GNP said it will grant 30 groups of five to eight campers and five groups of nine to 12 campers.

GNP staff will send an email to accepted applicants who will have five days to send in their payment.

"Visitors planning wilderness camping trips for groups larger than four can first apply for permits using the one-day Pay.gov opportunity, followed by the Recreation.gov site if unsuccessful at Pay.gov," GNP said in the release.

GNP designates 70% of wilderness campsites for advance reservations, and the remaining 30% for walk-up permits available one day in advance or day-of the trip.

Permit offices are located in Polebridge, Apgar, Two Medicine, St. Mary, and Many Glacier.

"A valid wilderness camping advance reservation from Recreation.gov serves as a vehicle reservation the day before or day of a trip starting date," according to GNP's release.