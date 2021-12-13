WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park is announcing its ticketing plans for accessing some areas of the park between May 27, 2022 to Sept. 11, 2022.
The ticketing system's purpose is to reduce traffic congestions within the park.
GNP will be requiring on ticket per vehicle to access Going-to-the-Sun Road at the West Entrance, St. Mary Entrance, the new Camas Entrance and the Polebridge Ranger Station to visit the North Fork area of the park.
GNP said in a release there are two different tickets for GTSR and North Fork.
Tickets are free; however, Recreation.gov charges a $2 fee.
Visitors will not need a ticket for the St. Mary Entrance before GTSR opens, which is normally in late June. The park will be requiring tickets for St. Mary after the snow is cleared from the road and traffic opens to Logan Pass.
Unlike last year, GNP will offer 3-day tickets for GTSR instead of 7-day tickets, and they will be offering 1-day tickets for North Fork.
Visitors need to schedule campground reservations in advance in Apgar, Sprague Creek, Fish Creek and St. Mary. However, Rising Sun and Avalanche campgrounds are still first-come, first-serve. Visitors may make reservations in advance on Recreation.gov in 2022.
GNP is allowing visitors with lodging, camping, transportation or commercial activity reservations to use their reservation instead of the ticket.
Two Medicine and Many Glacier may have heavier traffic, GNP said; therefore, they will be temporarily limiting entry when these areas are at full capacity. GNP is encouraging visitors to come during non-peak hours. However, visitors with service reservations may enter during temporary restrictions.