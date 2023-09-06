Glacier National Park holding final Logan Pass Star Party of the season

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The final Logan Pass Star Party of the season will be taking place Friday, Sept. 8 in Glacier National Park.
The event takes place 10 p.m. to midnight, weather dependent, and all attendees must be at the Logan Pass parking lot by 9:30 p.m.
GNP asks via Facebook attendees to stay throughout the duration of the event.
Tickets are required due to limited parking space--tickets cost $5 per vehicle and may be purchased at Glacier National Park Conservancy stores in the St. Mary and Apgar Visitor Centers and the Belton Train Station Thursday at 8 a.m.
No vehicle reservation is required to access the the St. Mary Visitor Center or the Belton Train Station.
GNP asks people only buy tickets if they plan on attending the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.