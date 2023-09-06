Glacier National Park holding final Logan Pass Star Party of the season

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The final Logan Pass Star Party of the season will be taking place Friday, Sept. 8 in Glacier National Park.

The event takes place 10 p.m. to midnight, weather dependent, and all attendees must be at the Logan Pass parking lot by 9:30 p.m.

GNP asks via Facebook attendees to stay throughout the duration of the event.

Tickets are required due to limited parking space--tickets cost $5 per vehicle and may be purchased at Glacier National Park Conservancy stores in the St. Mary and Apgar Visitor Centers and the Belton Train Station Thursday at 8 a.m.

No vehicle reservation is required to access the the St. Mary Visitor Center or the Belton Train Station.

GNP asks people only buy tickets if they plan on attending the event.