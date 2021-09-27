WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A black bear was euthanized after it was hit by a vehicle in Glacier National Park Sept. 23.
Glacier National Park said in a release the bear was found along Going-to-the-Sun Road two miles east of Rising Sun, and initial investigation revealed the bear had "unsurvivable traumatic injuries" after getting hit by a vehicle.
After seeking advice from wildlife biologists, park rangers euthanized the bear.
GNP said a field necropsy unveiled the bear had a broken jaw, an injured foreleg and a possibly damaged ribcage and lung area. GNP said the bear was a 2.5 to 5-years old male and was in otherwise good health.
The person who hit the bear did not report the incident, according to GNP, so the circumstances surrounding the collision are uncertain. GNP said the area where the collision happened had vegetation and was near the road, which may have concealed the bear's moving onto the road and may have factored into the crash.
GNP rangers remind visitors to be observant of speed limits for wildlife and people.
To report a motor vehicle incident in the park, report to the Ranger or Visitor Center.