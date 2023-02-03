WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park said they will be releasing the remaining vehicle reservations for the end of May through June beginning May 25.
A Facebook post by Glacier National Park said they released around 30% of four-month in advance vehicle reservations for the North Fork area, and around 40% for Going-To-The-Sun-Road for the for the end of May through June
The rest of the reservations for the end of May through June will become available 24-hours in advance beginning May 25.
The following are the release dates corresponding to the reservation dates:
|Release Date
|Reservation Date
|Feb. 1
|May 26-June 30
|March 1
|July 1-July 31
|April 1
|Aug. 1-Aug.31
|May 1
|Sept. 1-Sept. 10
