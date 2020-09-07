Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OVER 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. WAVES UP TO 6 FEET ON FLATHEAD LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NICHOLAS GOLDER. HE IS A WHITE 86 YEAR OLD MAN, 5 FOOT 11 INCHES TALL AND 160 POUNDS WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. NICHOLAS HAS SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITIONS, MEMORY IMPAIRMENT AND NEEDS MEDICATION THAT HE DOES NOT HAVE WITH HIM. NICHOLAS WAS TAKEN FROM A CARE FACILITY IN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO BY AN UNKNOWN SUBJECT. NICHOLAS CALLED AND SAID HE WAS IN MONTANA. NICHOLAS PREVIOUSLY LIVED IN FORSYTH, AND MAY BE IN THE BILLINGS AREA. TO VIEW HIS PHOTO GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT NICHOLAS GOLDER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FORT COLLINS POLICE AT 907-221-6540. THANK YOU.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... WIND 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. NORTHEAST WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE THROUGH THE NIGHT, PEAKING BETWEEN 6AM AND 10AM, WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. WINDS WILL BEGIN TO DECREASE AFTER NOON, THOUGH REMAIN BREEZY INTO THE EARLY EVENING.