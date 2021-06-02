Glacier Nat'l Park reminding to recreate responsibly as moose are born

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park reminded visitors to recreate responsibly as moose birth their calves during spring months.
GNP shared a photo on Facebook Wednesday of a moose calf seen with its mother in the park over Memorial Day weekend, and the recently-born calf still had its umbilical cord.
In the Facebook post, GNP said moose calves are born in late May to early June, and they remain with their mothers for a year before they are shooed away when the mother births another calf.
GNP reminded the public if they see a moose calf to not come up to it, because cow moose tend to become defensive of their young and can weigh more than 700-pounds.
In addition, it is crucial people do not to touch moose calves, because the mothers may have more difficulty finding them if your scent is on them, GNP said.