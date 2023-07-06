UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 1:51 P.M.
Another GoFundMe fundraiser has been posted to support the family of the 19-year-old man, Kyan Bowman, a passenger, killed in the crash in Columbia Falls Monday.
Bowman was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash--he was not the driver, the GoFundMe said.
"Kyan very recently fell into a bad crowd, as young kids do and got lost in his way of life but that is NOT at all who he was. This wreck made a huge impact on our community and Kyan's story has not been told enough," Dominique Taylor wrote on GoFundMe. "I want to add, Kyan was a passenger in one of the vehicles he was NOT the one driving. Some people are speculating otherwise but that is not the case, it was his truck but he was not driving."
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 11:24 A.M.
A GoFundMe is set up for deceased 21-year-old Destiny Wright and her 4-year-old daughter Nilah who is in critical condition due to the crash in Columbia Falls.
According to the GoFundMe, Nilah is recovering in the pediatric intensive care unit.
All proceeds are covering funeral costs and support for Nilah's future, the GoFundMe said.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Two people were killed and three were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls Monday night.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report vehicle-one was going eastbound and crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic.
Vehicle-one crashed into vehicle-two head-on and stopped in the westbound turn lane, according to MHP's report.
A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were pronounced dead on arrival, and an 18-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were injured.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
