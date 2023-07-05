UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 11:24 A.M.
A GoFundMe is set up for deceased 21-year-old Destiny Wright and her 4-year-old daughter Nilah who is in critical condition due to the crash in Columbia Falls.
According to the GoFundMe, Nilah is recovering in the pediatric intensive care unit.
All proceeds are coving funeral costs and support for Nilah's future, the GoFundMe said.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Two people were killed and three were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls Monday night.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report vehicle-one was going eastbound and crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic.
Vehicle-one crashed into vehicle-two head-on and stopped in the westbound turn lane, according to MHP's report.
A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were pronounced dead on arrival, and an 18-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were injured.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are suspected factors.
