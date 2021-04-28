WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road entry tickets at Glacier National Park are opening up Thursday, April 29.
A release from the National Park Service said GNP made the decision earlier in April to execute short-term entry ticketing during the 2021 season. Initially, ticket reservations were going to become available at 6 a.m. Thursday; however, the time is changing to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Park visitors reserving tickets will need to make an account at www.Recreation.gov and pay a $2 nonrefundable per vehicle entrance fee in order to access Going-to-the-Sun Road at West Glacier, St. Mary, or via Camas Road between 6am and 5pm from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Recreation.gov also has a call center for visitors to reserve entry tickets and it's open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MDT.
- Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777
- Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777
- Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777
However, NPS said visitors who reserve tickets through the call center do not get put at a higher priority in landing tickets.
There is no entrance fee to access other areas of the park; however, visitors still need to pay the required fee at the park entrances, according to NPS.
Entrance tickets are bundled with lodging, camping, transportation or commercial activities within the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, according to NPS.
Those who own property within Going-to-the-Sun Road and associated tribal members are excluded from having to pay an entrance ticket fee.