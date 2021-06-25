WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Going-to-the-Sun Road has reopened Friday in Glacier National Park for summer 2021.
Visitors can get to the Going-to-the-Sun Road from Camas Road, West Glacier and St. Mary entrances by any motor vehicle Sept. 6, 2021; however, visitors must haven an entry reservation ticket along with an entrance pass from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from GNP.
GNP said visitors should prepare for long waiting times and delays upon entering the park at 5 p.m.
The park is expanding the amount of entry tickets now that Going-to-the-Sun Road, GNP said they will release a series of more tickets each morning beginning Friday at 8 a.m.
Visitors do not need an entry ticket to get into any other areas of the park; however, visitors still must pay the entrance fee per vehicle to get into the park. GNP said these areas are crowded, and visitors should anticipate traffic limitations by mid-morning.
Logan Pass will have services such as restrooms and drinkable water, and GNP will offer visitor information center services outside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. In addition, The Logan Pass Visitor Center will have the Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore inside of it with a capacity limit.
GNP said there will be construction at Going-to-the-Sun Road over the summer with crews putting a new vault toilet at Big Bend, a new shuttle weather shelter at Logan Pass. In addition, GNP said there will be masonry work in different areas. Big Bend will have fewer parking options due to the construction, but visitors can still access the trail to the waterfall.
GNP said visitors must use caution, slow down and give construction workers enough space when driving through work zones.
GNP said visitors need to be aware of possible rockfall when driving along the road, especially the Rim Rock area located one mile west of Logan Pass--do not slow down or stop in this area.
Any vehicles longer than 10-feet and or wider than 8-feet are not allowed on Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun due to driving difficulties west from Logan Pass due to rock overhangs, GNP said.
GNP offers Visitor Transportation Service, or shuttle service, along Going-to-the-Sun Road through a Ticket-to-Ride system, and tickets are on sale as of June 1, services will start July 1. Passengers must wear face masks on the shuttles.
There are bicycle safety limitations on Going-to-the-Sun Road in effect until Sept. 6. GNP said bicycles are banned in some areas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GNP said they have set up an Idling Awareness Campaign encouraging visitors to restrict vehicle idling for no longer than two minutes in parking lots, scenic viewing sites and trailheads, while stuck in traffic and road construction.
To prevent wildlife deaths, GNP asks visitors do not toss food waste out vehicle windows. GNP asks visitors to throw garbage away in bear-proof garbage bins.