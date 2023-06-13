WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park has officially opened Going-to-the-Sun Road Tuesday morning for the 2023 summer season.
Motorized vehicles may now get to Going-to-the-Sun Road from the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.
A release from GNP said this is the earliest the road has opened for the season since 2005.
GNP requires vehicles and motorcycles to have vehicle reservations May 26 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at west side entrances including the North Fork, Camas, and West entrances.
The park will be adding the amount of vehicle reservations available in the corridor now that Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open.
GNP said they will release the additional vehicle reservations through a series of releases each morning beginning June 13 at 8 a.m.
The park will not be requiring vehicle reservations for the east side of the park at Many Glacier, Two Medicine and St. Mary (at Rising Sun) until July 1.
Vehicle reservations are not required for visitors with lodging, camping or commercial activity reservations, and may use their confirmation email to get into the area of the park their activity is located.
The park is open 24/7, and vehicle reservations are not required to get in the park before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m.
