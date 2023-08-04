UPDATE AT 1:55 PM:

The Going-to-the-Sun Road has been reopened between Avalanche and Logan Pass.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A section of Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTTSR) in Glacier National Park (GNP) is temporarily closed Friday due to a disabled vehicle.

GNP said in a Facebook post GTTSR is closed between between Avalanche Campground and Logan Pass.

According to GNP, the closure began at 10 a.m. and may last up to three hours.

No vehicles are able to get through, not even park shuttles.