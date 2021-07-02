WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Opening day vehicle numbers on the Going-to-the-Sun Road is 41 percent higher over the opening day in 2019.
A release from Glacier National Park says preliminary data shows the increase over 2019’s opening day.
June 25 marked the beginning of the new ticketed entry system of the road which is designed to reduce vehicle congestion.
“While the system is working well, getting the park close to maximum capacity without reaching the point of severe congestion and gridlock, park officials continue to evaluate and make changes to manage visitation levels,” the release says.
The park says due to the ticketed entry system, park officials have avoided implementing West Entrance closures to relieve severe congestion.
According to the release, data suggests that congestion and gridlock would have required the West Entrance to temporarily close at least 15 times from Memorial Day weekend through the end of June in the absence of the ticketed entry system.
Overall, the number of vehicles on Going-to-the-Sun Road during the same period was reported to be up 20 percent from 2019 levels.
Since the ticketed entry system went into place, the number of entry reservations has also increased.
If you are planning a trip to Glacier National Park, they say there are still tickets available for the end of August, but you can also get in without a ticket before 6:00 am or after 5:00 pm.
You can also get a ticket for the shuttle service, Ticket-to-Ride which started July 1.