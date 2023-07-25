UPDATE 7/25: After Flathead County Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Gianforte, requesting a Disaster Declaration as Flathead Lake water levels drop, Gianforte has asked the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to identify 11 counties as primary natural disaster areas.
“With unusually low snowpack and hot, dry conditions in northwest Montana, it is imperative that the U.S. Department of Agriculture aid Montana communities in accessing critical resources, such as the Livestock Forage Program, Emergency Conservation Program, and Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, to respond to continue severe drought conditions on the ground,” the governor wrote in a letter to Secretary Vilsack.
The governor requested drought declarations for Montana counties facing moderate to severe drought as of July 20, including Flathead, Lincoln, Glacier, Toole, Sanders, Lake, Pondera, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sheridan counties.
Currently, the USDA has not identified any Montana counties as drought disaster areas.
The governor continued, “The Flathead River in northwest Montana is currently flowing at approximately one-third of its July average. Additionally, Flathead Lake sits more than two feet below its full pool level. As a result of sustained dry, hot weather forecasted through the fall, officials project an above-normal fire season for northwest Montana.”
“Relief is needed as swiftly as possible, particularly for our agricultural producers, who are seeing impacts to forage and stock water availability due to drought conditions and low water levels,” Gianforte added.
Senator Steve Daines also stated support for :Govoner Gianforte’s disaster declaration,
“Counties across Montana are suffering from the effects of a severe drought, and especially with the start of wildfire season, we must ensure our Montana communities have the aid and resources they need. I fully support Governor Gianforte’s disaster declaration and hope to see the Biden administration act quickly to approve the request and provide relief for hard-working Montanans.”
The governor’s statewide drought disaster declaration remains in effect at this time.
UPDATE: Monday, July 24 at 5:39p.m.
According to a statement made by Gov. Gianforte's office, the office is currently reviewing the request in coordination with Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.
Because there is currently a statewide disaster declaration for drought, the governor's office is still waiting to make the decision on proceeding with a Disaster Declaration for the Flathead Lake water levels.
Kalispell, Mont. - The Flathead County Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Gianforte, requesting a Disaster Declaration as Flathead Lake water levels drop.
The dropping levels are causing irrigation intakes for the agricultural community, putting crops at risk, according to the request sent by the Board of Commissioners.
Additionally, Flathead Lake marinas and businesses have been forced to close, docks are no longer accessible in many locations and property owners are facing loss of rental business.
The Bureau of Reclamation made the decision to not release more water from the Hungry Horse Reservoir into Flathead Lake, even though impacts of low-flow spring runoffs have historically been mitigated this way.
Local government and private entities of the area were not notified when this change was made to the Federal Management Plan.
"Those changes are having catastrophic impacts for our communities and no relief is available without a State Disaster Declaration, which could free up lower-interest monies for our farms and businesses to stay viable as they plan for the future," the Board of Commissioners said in their letter to Gianforte.
