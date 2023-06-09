POLSON, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte traveled to two counties Friday to sign bills relating to schools and crime in the state.
Since 2019, Montana has experienced an 11,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures, according to the Office of the Governor.
At the Flathead County Courthouse, Gianforte signed two bills.
The first was House Bill 791, which revises drug crime sentences to add that anyone convicted of fentanyl distribution in Montana must serve at least two years in jail, a $50,000 fine, or both.
Gianforte also signed House Bill 256, allowing for volunteer officers to carry a nonlethal weapon once finished with related training advised by law enforcement.
Gov. Giantfore then traveled to Linderman Elementary School in Polson where he signed House Bill 321 and Senate Bill 373.
HB 321 was signed to increase district funding for upkeep and capital improvement projects.
SB 373 allows for teachers with alternative teacher certification and endorsement programs to teach in the state.
“A lot of our schools in rural Montana have a hard time finding teachers, like the governor said. This is a long-term, practical solution for our students and for the folks already living in the communities they are going to teach in,” Sen. Salomon said.
The governor signed the bills as a part of his 56 County Tour, continuing his day in Missoula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.