KALISPELL, Mont. - Non-stop service between Kalispell and two major cities have been announced.
Frontier Airlines announced they will have a direct flight from Glacier Parks International Airport to Denver that will run three nights a week.
“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop flights between Kalispell and Denver,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “With this new service, travelers now have an affordable and convenient option to visit Glacier National Park and the Canadian Rockies, while residents can easily fly to Denver and the many connecting destinations beyond. We look forward to continuing to build on our outstanding relationship with Glacier Park International Airport officials and the northwest Montana community.”
"This new route to Denver is a welcome addition to Glacier Park International Airport," Rob Ratkowski, GPIA director said. "We look forward to working with Frontier Airlines to connect visitors with our beautiful state and provide Montanans with greater access to more of the country."
Then next month, JetBlue will be celebrating their inaugural flight from New York to Kalispell and Back on July 1. Their first flight from the Big Apple to the Big Sky will arrive approximately at 8:20p.m. and then depart around 10:15.
This event will feature gifts and prizes as well entertainment and remarks from JetBlue representatives and notable community members.