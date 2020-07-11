WHITEFISH- The Great Northern Bar & Grill is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The bar says the health and well being of their customers and employees is always their top priority, and so they feel it is important to confirm that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
They learned of the positive case on Saturday, July 11, and say the employee last worked on Sunday, July 5.
The employee is now under quarantine.
“We are working closely with the Mayor, The City of Whitefish, and the Flathead County Health Department to continue to keep the community's health at the forefront of all of the decisions we make,” the Great Northern Bar posted to their Facebook. “We thank you for your continued support and look forward to serving you again when we know it is safe to do so.”