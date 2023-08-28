Kalispell, Mont. - Two Whitefish men killed a grizzly bear in self-defense last weekend in the Whitefish Range.

One of the individuals was injured in an accidental shooting amid the interaction. He was hospitalized and treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The two men were hunting near Smokey Range Trailhead off Canyon Creek Road on the Flathead National Forest on the afternoon of Aug. 26 when they encountered the female grizzly bear with her cub, according to a press release by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The men were walking through a thick section of forest when they surprised the bears inside of 15 feet. The adult bear charged the individuals, and both men shot and killed the bear.

One of the men was shot in the back shoulder during the incident.

Montana FWP wardens and members of the Wildlife Human Attack Response Team responded and investigated the incident.

The bear’s behavior appeared to be defensive in the surprise encounter with the two men. FWP shared the initial findings with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service law enforcement, and the USFWS concurred it was a self-defense situation.

The grizzly bear was approximately 25-years-old, and she did not have a history of conflict. FWP continues to monitor the site for the cub.

For more information on how to be bear aware, you can visit the FWP website here.